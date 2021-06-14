Watch
Disney World lifts mask requirement for vaccinated guests

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A guest wears a required face mask due to the Covid-19 pandemic while riding the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel attraction at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 10:06:19-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It will soon be a lot easier to see smiles again at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for theme park visitors who are vaccinated.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says on its website that workers won't require proof of vaccination.

All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner, which is the resort's aerial gondola.

Disney began allowing visitors go to without masks outdoors last month.

