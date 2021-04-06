Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

Disney guests can remove masks for outdoor photos starting April 8

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Disney World Stock Mask
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 13:05:26-04

Walt Disney World is making a slight change to its COVID-19 face-covering rules.

Starting Thursday, guests can remove their masks while taking outdoor photos. According to Disney's website, you must be stationary and maintain appropriate social distancing while you take the picture.

Disney requires masks for all guests two and up. Previously the park said guests could only remove masks while dining or swimming.

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

  • Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material
  • Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin
  • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin