Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer December holiday camps

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention parents! If you're looking for a quiet few days right before Christmas, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld have you covered.
The parks are offering four-day holiday camps at the end of the month that promise festive crafts, games, animal encounters and classic theme park attractions.
- Busch Gardens Tampa
- Wild Wonders School Break Camp for grades 1-2 and 3-5
- All campers will receive a complimentary t-shirt, water bottle and snack during the day.
- All campers receive free admission to the park after camp each day.
- Wild Wonders will last from 12/20 - 12/23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- $199
- SeaWorld Orlando:
- Winter Wonders Day Camp
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday – Thursday.
- Session 1 takes place from 12/20 - 12/23
- Session 2 takes place from 12/27 - 12/30.
- Campers get a complimentary t-shirt and water bottle.
- Price: $199
SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Gold and Silver pass holders are eligible to receive a discount on the price of camp admission.