Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer December holiday camps

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention parents! If you're looking for a quiet few days right before Christmas, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld have you covered.

The parks are offering four-day holiday camps at the end of the month that promise festive crafts, games, animal encounters and classic theme park attractions.

Busch Gardens Tampa

Wild Wonders School Break Camp for grades 1-2 and 3-5

All campers will receive a complimentary t-shirt, water bottle and snack during the day. All campers receive free admission to the park after camp each day. Wild Wonders will last from 12/20 - 12/23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. $199



SeaWorld Orlando:

Winter Wonders Day Camp

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday – Thursday. Session 1 takes place from 12/20 - 12/23 Session 2 takes place from 12/27 - 12/30. Campers get a complimentary t-shirt and water bottle. Price: $199



SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Gold and Silver pass holders are eligible to receive a discount on the price of camp admission.

