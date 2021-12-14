Watch
Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer December holiday camps

Posted at 5:37 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 05:37:26-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention parents! If you're looking for a quiet few days right before Christmas, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld have you covered.

The parks are offering four-day holiday camps at the end of the month that promise festive crafts, games, animal encounters and classic theme park attractions.

  • Busch Gardens Tampa
    • Wild Wonders School Break Camp for grades 1-2 and 3-5
      • All campers will receive a complimentary t-shirt, water bottle and snack during the day.
      • All campers receive free admission to the park after camp each day.
      • Wild Wonders will last from 12/20 - 12/23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 
      • $199
  • SeaWorld Orlando
  • Winter Wonders Day Camp
    • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday – Thursday.
    • Session 1 takes place from 12/20 - 12/23
    • Session 2 takes place from 12/27 - 12/30.
    • Campers get a complimentary t-shirt and water bottle.
    • Price: $199

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Gold and Silver pass holders are eligible to receive a discount on the price of camp admission.

