Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth nearly $100k remains unclaimed

A FANTASY 5® top prize-winning ticket worth $96,558.33 from the May 27, 2021 drawing is still unclaimed, the Florida Lottery says.

The deadline to claim the top prize is Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at midnight ET.

The winning FANTASY 5 numbers were:

05 – 14 – 16 – 25 – 31

The winning ticket was purchased at Winn-Dixie, located at 3275 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the May 27 drawing.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office. Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website.

Remember, there is just one week left to claim your prize if you have the winning ticket.