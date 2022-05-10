Watch
NewsFlorida Lotto

Actions

Tampa man wins $1M after playing $5 scratch-off game

tampa-man-wins-1M-from-scratch-off-game-FLORIDA-LOTTERY.jpg
The Florida Lottery
tampa-man-wins-1M-from-scratch-off-game-FLORIDA-LOTTERY.jpg
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 11:00:42-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man won $1 million after playing a $5 Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Joel Duran, 25, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The Florida Lottery said Duran chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

Duran purchased his winning ticket from Radiant Food Shop, located at 4301 West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. 

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched on January 17, and features more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1,000,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!