Tampa man wins $1M after playing $5 scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man won $1 million after playing a $5 Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Joel Duran, 25, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The Florida Lottery said Duran chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Duran purchased his winning ticket from Radiant Food Shop, located at 4301 West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched on January 17, and features more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1,000,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.