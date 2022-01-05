Watch
POWERBALL® jackpot increases to $630 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jan 05, 2022
The jackpot for Wednesday night's POWERBALL® drawing has increased to an estimated $630 million! The POWERBALL jackpot has rolled 39 times since the October 4, 2021 drawing, generating more than $54 million in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of about $448.4 million. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

POWERBALL jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are about one-in-24.87. 

Additionally, players have the chance to win two other jackpot prizes this week from the MEGA MILLIONS® and FLORIDA LOTTO® Draw games. Friday’s estimated MEGA MILLIONS jackpot is $278 million and Wednesday's estimated FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot is $13.75 million.

Players can purchase tickets at any of the more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state for the chance to become Florida’s newest multi-millionaire. Players are reminded to sign the back of their tickets at the time of purchase and keep them in a safe place. The Florida Lottery reminds all players to play responsibly and remember that it only takes one ticket to win.

