Watch Now
NewsFlorida Lotto

Actions

Hillsborough woman wins $1M prize after buying scratch-off ticket from Citgo

Winning Florida Lotto ticket
Florida Lottery
Winning Florida Lotto ticket
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 14:55:35-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman has claimed big bucks after winning a $1 million prize while playing the Florida Lottery.

Karelia Martinez, 47, from Riverview purchased a scratch-off for the Mystery Multiplier Scratch-Off game, which just so happened to be the winning ticket.

RELATED:

The ticket was bought at a Citgo on Bell Shoals Road in Valrico. Citgo will receive a commission bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Martinez claimed her prize at the Florida Lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book. Click Here to Donate or Text "WFTS" to 50155