A 47-year-old Florida man won a million-dollar prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Mario Torres, from Boynton Beach, took home a one-time lump sum of $795,000.

Torres bought his winning ticket from Kenny's Mart in Boynton Beach, which will get a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

According to a press release, the overall odds of winning the game are 1 in 2.65. The game, which launched in September 2021, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.