LUTZ, Fla. — If you bought a FANTASY 5 ticket at a Lutz RaceTrac in December and have yet to check if it's a winner, now is the time to do so.

The Florida Lottery announced that a FANTASY 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $32,686.71 has yet to be claimed — and the deadline to claim the prize is quickly approaching.

The winning ticket was for the December 30, 2021, drawing, and the winning numbers on that ticket were: 14 – 17 – 24 – 25 – 32 .

The winning ticket, per the Florida Lottery, was purchased at the RaceTrac located at 23390 State Road 54 in Lutz.

If you get lucky enough to realize you have the winning ticket you have until Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at midnight ET to claim your prize.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website at flalottery.com.

FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order. Additionally, players win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played. If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.

Since the game's inception, more than 962 million FANTASY 5 and FANTASY 5 with EZmatch winners have won more than $4.8 billion in prizes. Of these, more than 54,500 players have won top prizes totaling more than $2.6 billion.