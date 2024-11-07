President Trump prepares to head back to the White House as Harris concedes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Former President and now President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to return to the White House. He secured the 270 electoral votes needed to become the 47th president of the United States.

Decision Desk HQ made the call last night at 9 p.m. on the last state. They project that Trump won Arizona's 11 electoral college votes.

That brings him to victory with 312 electoral college votes. Harris has 226.

Trump also appeared to have won the popular vote for the first time in his three presidential campaigns.

President Trump is the second president in U.S. history to win two nonconsecutive terms.

Vice President Kamala Harris tried to uplift her disappointed supporters during a concession speech on Wednesday. She spoke to people at Howard University and urged Americans to uphold a peaceful transfer of power.

Meanwhile, ABC Action News is listening to the voice of the voter. Our crews caught up with people in downtown Tampa after the election results came out. We heard mixed emotions.

Wednesday, the GOP also secured 52 seats in the senate, which is enough to take control from the Democrats, who have held it since January 2021.