Lee projected to win 2024 15th Congressional District race, defeating Kemp

Decision Desk HQ predicts Representative Laurel Lee will win re-election in the 15th Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Pat Kemp with a 55% lead at the polls.

Lee was first elected to the seat in 2022. Before becoming a member of Congress, Lee served as Secretary of State to Gov. DeSantis from Jan. 2019 to May 2022.

The issues that are most important to Rep. Lee are the economy, support for law enforcement, and support for the Second Amendment.

Lee graduated from the University of Florida with a law degree in 1999. She lives in Hillsborough County with her husband, Tom, and their three kids.

