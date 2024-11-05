How to battle election anxiety and doom scrolling

TAMPA, Fla. — Election Day can feel long as you wait for polling places to close and election results to trickle in.

“There was a study that was done recently by the American Psychological Association, and it said 73% of us are experiencing more stress and anxiety in this election cycle than before.”

Dr. Jinneh, a mindset coach and mental health advocate, told ABC Action News that’s because this year, there is a lot on the line.

“With the issues that are on the table this year, we’re talking the economy, which is important for all of us, immigration, national security, reproductive rights, we all have this invested interest and passion and what’s happening,” she said

And while many local races will be called tonight, the truth is, who wins the presidency could take days—which means doom scrolling could overtake your headspace.

“You have it on your computers, you have it on your phone, you're going onto social media and you have 24-hour news coverage, and you feel like you can’t get away,” said Dr. Jinneh.

She said it’s important to pause and pivot — pause the consumption and pivot to something that brings you joy.

“Hide your phone in a drawer, put it in a separate room. Take a moment,” she said. “it doesn’t mean that you have to disconnect completely from the news or disconnect completely from social media, but you almost have to put yourself in an adult timeout where you have to say, I’m tapping myself out. I’m gonna go outside, I’m gonna take a walk, or I’m gonna have coffee, I may even take a nap. Do something that is going to enhance your well-being.”

The second bit of advice she gives is to control what you can. She calls this "thinking up."

You have the ability to create what you desire in life. She said one person in the White House will not magically change your life. You can do that by getting involved in local politics, going back to school, or starting a business. The options are endless!

She said that is what your focus should be today and in the days ahead.