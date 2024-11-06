Castor projected to win 2024 14th Congressional District race, defeating Rochford

Decision Desk HQ projects Representative Kathy Castor will win re-election in the 14th Congressional District race, defeating Republican challenger Robert “Rocky” Rochford with a 56.8% lead at the polls.

This victory will mark Castor's 10th term. She was first elected in 2006 when the then-five-term incumbent Jim Davis chose to run for governor.

Castor served as the representative for the 11th Congressional District from 2007 to 2013. In 2013, she was elected to the 14th Congressional District, making her the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress from Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Castor said she supports things like affordable housing, clean energy, and caps on prescription drug costs.

She grew up in Tampa before earning a law degree from Florida State University.

This election season, ABC Action News and Scripps News are partnering with Decision Desk HQ to provide the public with timely and accurate election projections or results. What is Decision Desk HQ? Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) launched as an independent provider of election results, race calls and data in 2012. It was the first provider to call the presidency for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020. In 2022, DDHQ says it projected the U.S. Senate, House, and governor races with 100% accuracy. How does DDHQ work? DDHQ calls races using technology like data scraping and real people on the ground at polling sites. For larger elections, like the presidential election, DDHQ is strategic about choosing which states and localities to send staff to.