It's National Voter Registration Day: Are you ready for the November general election?

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — It’s National Voter Registration Day, and there’s a big push to get people registered in Hillsborough County. Right now, about 61% of the population in Hillsborough County is registered.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote. People all over the country take part each year, and each state has different registration requirements.

In Hillsborough, staff from the Supervisor of Elections office will help folks register at 12 locations spread out across the county.

Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B Downs Blvd, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.



Metro Inclusive Health, 2105 N. Nebraska Ave, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



HCC, Ybor Plaza, 2112 N 15th St, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



St. Joseph's Hospital - North, 4211 Van Dyke Rd, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



HCC - SouthShore Campus, 551 24th St NE, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.



The University of South Florida, Edgar W. Koop Building (Engineering Bldg I),

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.



Cooley Law School, 9445 Camden Field Pkwy, 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.



Tampa Preparatory School, 727 West Cass St, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.



Fred B. Karl County Center, 16th floor, 601 E Kennedy Blvd, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N Falkenburg Rd, 8 a.m. - 5

p.m.



Supervisor of Elections Southeast Regional Office, 10020 S US Hwy 301, 8

a.m. - 5 p.m.



Supervisor of Elections Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Hwy, 8 a.m. -

5 p.m.

The Supervisor of Elections Office will also join the national campaign on social media (using #VoteReady, #NVRD and #VoteHillsborough hashtags) to remind voters they can visit VoteHillsborough.gov to register to vote.

The application to register can also be submitted online or printed out and mailed to your local election office.

You must be at least 18 years old to vote in Florida. You must also be a Florida resident.

If you have been convicted of a felony, you can only have your rights restored if you’ve completed all of the terms of your sentence, which includes parole and probation. This does not apply to people convicted of murder or sexual offenses.

If you are 16 and have the itch to register, you can! You just can’t cast your ballot for another two years.

In order to vote in the November 2022 general election, you must be registered to vote 29 days before. That means you must be registered to vote by October 11, 2022.

Click here to print out the registration application.