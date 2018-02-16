Tampa surgeon hoping to empower high school girls to become surgeons

"You kinda have to live and learn,” Jadick said. "But if you can learn early, you know how to take a better step forward."
"If they get exposed to surgeons early on they will be able to focus their study and be able to succeed by getting good grades and know exactly what they are studying for. They have a target,” said Dr. Ross.
A goal they get to meet with Dr. Ross mentoring them along the way.
The Symposium is bringing in female STEM students from several different Tampa Bay area high schools. It is taking place at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Clearwater on Saturday from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.