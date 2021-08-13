Road upgrades around Raymond James Stadium set to improve safety

As part of an effort to increase safety on Himes Avenue and around Raymond James Stadium, the City of Tampa has made several traffic upgrades in the past few months.

These include a new traffic light at the intersection of Himes Avenue and Beach Street in Tampa.

New Traffic Signal at Himes Ave. and Beach St.

The traffic signal was installed to improve safe pedestrian and bicycle crossings within the neighborhoods and reduce crashes, according to Vik Bhide, the City of Tampa Mobility Director.

This is part of four other signals the city has installed recently to expedite safety, including:



Laurel Street at North Boulevard

MacDill Street and Green Street

Bayshore Boulevard and Rome Avenue (completed last year)

Bayshore Boulevard and Euclid Avenue (completed last year)

WFTS-TV New crosswalk near Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The City of Tampa has also added new crosswalks and made additional safety improvements as part of a resurfacing project near Raymond James Stadium along Himes Ave.