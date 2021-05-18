PSTA wants ideas how best to shape the future of the SunRunner Corridor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) wants your ideas how it and its partners can best to shape the future of the SunRunner Corridor.

During two online listening sessions, you will have the opportunity to give your thoughts how to create a bus corridor that is safe and accessible for everyone.

“One thing that we value is public input on this project, and that is the next step to making sure the SunRunner is a true premium service for all to enjoy," said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA.

The SunRunner is Pinellas County's new bus rapid transit system. When it begins operating in early 2022, you will be able to take a bus from downtown St. Petersburg to Pinellas County's beaches.

The 10.3-mile SunRunner line will operate every 15 minutes during the day making limited stops and using semi-dedicated lanes.

The feedback gathered from the two listening sessions will be used to make recommendations to the City of St. Petersburg, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach about how they can enhance neighborhoods around the SunRunner Corridor.

“We’re looking to get community input about how we can design for people who use transit and provide a connected transportation network that allows you to easily get to work, restaurants, retail and recreation,” says Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton.

Both online listening sessions are being held on Zoom and will contain the same information. Registration is required as space is limited.



Tuesday, May 18 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Click here to register.

Wednesday, May 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Click here to register.

If you are unable to participate in the listening sessions, you can still give feedback by emailing info@forwardpinellas.org or calling 727-464-8250.