Portion of West Shore closed for water main replacements

TAMPA, Fla. — A portion of West Shore Boulevard is closed this week while crews make water main replacements.

The portion of Northbound West Shore Boulevard between W. Kennedy Blvd and W. Azeele Street closed at 7 p.m. on Sunday. It will remain closed until 9 p.m. on Friday, March 11.

TRAFFIC IMPACT:



A portion of Northbound West Shore Blvd. between W. Cleveland Street and W. Kennedy Blvd. will be completely closed to northbound traffic.

Northbound traffic lanes will be open for "Local Traffic Only" from W. Azeele Street to W. Cleveland Street.

"The reason we need to do a complete closure of Northbound West Shore Blvd. between Kennedy Blvd. and Azeele St. is because we need to keep our crews safe," said Brad Baird, Deputy Administrator of Infrastructure with the City of Tampa. "Fully closing northbound West Shore Boulevard also enables us to expedite the work and reopen the road much faster than other construction alternatives.”

The city said northbound traffic will be detoured to West Azeele Street. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect some delays.

The city added that there will be barricades and signs to help with traffic flow.

The replacements are part of a project that started in June 2021, which city officials said is now entering the final water main replacement phase of the project.