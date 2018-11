BRANDON, Fla. — If you drive down State Road 60 in Brandon, you will see it lined with orange cones and barricades on your way to the Westfield Mall in Brandon, however, it should not impact the holiday shopping season.

State officials tell us there will be no lane closures the week of Thanksgiving around the Westfield Mall and surrounding plazas in Brandon.

FDOT started a $52.3 million project around State Road 60 in September to update the interchange and the area around the mall.

The state says during the week of Thanksgiving from Wednesday to Sunday they will not have lane closures so it will not impact the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

Officials are also trying to figure out dates for no have lane closures in December as we get closer to the Christmas holiday.

Typically the allowable lane closures on I-75 are from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and the lane closures on SR 60 are during the overnight hours too.

To see more information on the project, or to see future lane closures, click here.

The project is expected to be completed in 2022.