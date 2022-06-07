FDOT to host open house on I-75, Big Bend Road construction

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — It’s one of the fastest growest parts of Hillsborough County, but the traffic hasn’t been able to keep up. It’s where I-75 meets Big Bend Road in Riverview.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is holding an open house Tuesday to tell residents all about the construction project taking place there.

The $81.7 million dollar project is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion.

Improvements on this design-build project include:

adding a new northbound I-75 entrance ramp from westbound Big Bend Road

adding a new southbound I-75 exit ramp to westbound Big Bend Road

increasing the storage area at the base of the northbound I-75 exit ramp by adding a left-turn lane onto westbound Big Bend Road

extending the southbound I-75 exit ramp lane approaching Big Bend Road and adding dual right-turn lanes to westbound Big Bend Road

adding a triple right-turn lane controlled by a signal from the southbound I-75 exit ramp to eastbound Big Bend Road

adding signalized dual left-turn movements from westbound Big Bend Road to southbound I-75 and eastbound Big Bend Road to northbound I-75

widening Big Bend Road between Covington Garden Drive and Simmons Loop from a 4-lane divided road to 6 lanes featuring enhanced pedestrian, bicycle, and bus facilities

rebuilding the Old Big Bend Road and Big Bend Road bridges

“We're adding a lot of sidewalks. There's been areas where there's not connecting sidewalks we're going to connect sidewalks and wide sidewalks, especially for the students out there. There's two schools out there East Bay High School and Eisenhower. There's a YMCA out there, a hospital, just a lot of apartments,” FDOT Spokesperson Kris Carson told ABC Action News.

FDOT

The open house will be held in two formats as described below. The material presented at both will be the same.

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: In-Person 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: In-person - South Bay Church

Street Address: In-person – 13498 US-301 S. Riverview, FL 33578

There will be no formal presentation; drop in at your convenience to view project information and talk with project staff.

Virtual Tour/Online: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Live chat with project staff between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You may participate virtually by visiting the project website and clicking the Construction Open House link.

The virtual tour will remain online after the meeting date.

For more information on this construction project, contact Melissa Chin, P.E. FDOT Construction Project Manager, at 813-975-3573, or email: Melissa.Chin@dot.state.fl.us

Construction is estimated to finish in the summer of 2025.