FDOT resurfacing I-4 between SR 33 to CR 557 in Polk County to improve safety and traffic flow

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is resurfacing the portion of Interstate 4 between SR 33 to CR 557/Old Grade Road.

The construction started on Monday, April 5.

This section of I-4 is part of a larger interstate repaving project that started at the beginning of 2021, according to FDOT.

Project improvements will include:



Repaving the interstate

Upgrading/replacing guard rail sections

Installing new signage and roadway pavement markings

Upgrades to the road shoulder

Installation of traffic monitoring systems.

Drivers should expect single and double lane closures throughout the construction period during evening and early morning hours, according to FDOT.

There will be NO lane closures between 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. to lessen the impact to I-4 drivers.

FDOT estimates that the $13.5 million project will last through early 2023. Drivers are urged to use caution in the construction zone and should expect delays, according to FDOT.