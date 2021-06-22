FDOT holding public meeting in Clearwater for proposed median modifications on US 19

FDOT is holding a virtual public meeting in Clearwater for proposed median modifications on US 19 between SR 580 (Main Street) and CR 95/CR 39.

The meeting will be held on July 12, 2021, at 6 p.m. The proposed project will change US 19 between SR 580 (Main Street) and CR 95/CR 39 from a six-lane divided highway to a six-lane controlled access road with one-way frontage roads in both directions parallel to US 19.

All medians on US 19 will be closed between SR 580 (Main Street) and CR 95/CR 39 and replaced with a concrete barrier wall. Access to businesses will be maintained using the frontage roads. To allow for maximum participation, the public meeting will be held in three formats including virtually over the internet, at an in-person drive-thru location and by phone.

Project staff will be available to answer questions and receive comments at the in-person drive-thru location and online. Information presented will be identical at all options.

In-person drive-thru location:

The drive-thru will open at 6 p.m. and run continuously until 7 p.m.

If you would like to participate in-person, you may attend the meeting at the Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court North County Branch Office, located at 29582 US Highway 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33761.

(Parking Area)Virtual/Online:

The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and replay at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to participate virtually, you may attend by clicking HERE.

Phone:

To participate by phone please call: +1 (631) 992-3221 and provide the Access Code: 681-507-571 to join.

Phone participants will be in “Listen Only” mode during the presentation. Questions or comments may be submitted to the Project Manager following the public meeting by email, mail, or phone.

If you have questions or comments about the project, please contact Liz Winters, FDOT Project Manager at Elizabeth.Winters@dot.state.fl.us or by phone at (813) 975-6169 or by mail to Liz Winters, E.I., Design Project Manager, Florida Department of Transportation, 11201 N. McKinley Drive, MS 7-600, Tampa, Florida 33612.

For more information on the project, click HERE or HERE.