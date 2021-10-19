Discussion on modifying downtown St. Pete roads to be held Tuesday at Open House

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Forward Pinellas is hosting a discussion on Tuesday, October 19, regarding the future of highways and roads in downtown St. Petersburg.

The planning agency, the Florida Department of Transportation and the City of St. Petersburg identified potential projects to improve access, connectivity and safety in the downtown corridor.

“As Downtown St. Petersburg continues to grow, we want to make sure our transportation network fits the needs of everyone in this important regional destination," said Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton. "This study is the first step toward creating a more equitable, safe and connected future for our community."

During the Open House, you can learn about the benefits and impacts the proposed projects would have on both commuters and St. Petersburg residents.

The Forward Pinellas Executive Director, City of St. Petersburg Transportation and Parking Management Director, and other project managers will be on hand to answer questions and hear your thoughts.

Major projects to be discussed include:



I-175 or I-375 modification, redesign or removal to enhance connectivity throughout downtown and to surrounding neighborhoods.

3rd & 4th Streets conversion to two-way roads for a more walkable community, reduce trip lengths and improve access.

5th & 4th Avenues conversion to two-way roads for more connectivity and to promote safety.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and 8th Street conversion to two-way roads to promote safety and improve access to businesses.



The Open House is being held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the USF St. Pete Student Center Ballroom, located at 140 7th Avenue S. in St. Petersburg.

Pre-registration is required because space is limited. To register, click here.