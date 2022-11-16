Dangerous U-turns in Lutz create concern among neighbors

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers making dangerous U-turns in Lutz is starting to concern neighbors.

Dianne Burchardt lives in the area and tells ABC Action News that people make U-turns on the corner of Van Dyke and Whirly roads in order to go east.

“They make turns, they don’t look. They don’t care if you’re driving behind, they just do whatever they want, and it's constant. Someone's gonna get hurt,” Burchardt said.

There is a Publix just down the road driving people to this corner. When you pull out of the Publix onto Van Dyke, you can only go right.

The next two stop lights say “no U-turns,” which brings drivers to the corner of Van Dyke and Whirly.

Burchardt said her neighbors also constantly complain about the issue.

“I just want an engineer for traffic to come out and have them figure it out,” Burchardt said.

Hillsborough County said they will send a traffic engineer out to investigate the concern.

“There are multiple options for shoppers to safely enter the roadway to travel east on Van Dyke Road or North and South of Dale Mabry Highway," the county said in a statement.

The county also has a project in the design phase that will widen the road from Whirly to the Suncoast Parkway. You can read more about the project here.