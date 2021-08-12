Construction ramps up on $865M Howard Frankland Bridge redesign

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the most traveled bridge in Tampa Bay and it’s getting a $865 million dollar makeover. If you commute across the Howard Frankland, you may have noticed construction is now in full swing.

By 2025, there will be eight lanes along the Howard Frankland, including four general use and two express toll lanes in each direction. Plus, a new 12-foot-wide pedestrian trail.

FDOT

The pandemic really helped to speed up the project. FDOT told ABC Action News with fewer cars on the road they were able to move up the construction timetable by several months.

Most of the heavy equipment is now in place including cranes and barges. 139 craft workers and 54 staff members are driving 3,000 steel and concrete pillars into the bay.

BCC Engineering

There will be lane closures throughout the project and FDOT plans to update drivers on their website and social media about any impacts to traffic.

In the meantime, transportation leaders are urging everyone to use extra caution as crews ramp up work along the bridge.

“Please slow down on the Howard Frankland Bridge. We’ve had a lot of speeding recently and we have workers entering and exiting all the time and we need everyone to be safe,” explained FDOT spokesperson Kris Carson.

Construction will wrap up in 2025 and with an estimated 100,000 more people expected to move to Tampa Bay over the next 25 years, drivers said it will be a much-needed improvement.

“I can’t wait to see it all come together. It’s going to be awesome because that bridge can get stopped up for hours and hours in the morning or night so that’s going to be really convenient for people,” driver Jocelyn Borreli added.

