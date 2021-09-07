$24 million BUILD Grant will fund project to extend Tampa's west Riverwalk northward

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) will consider an amendment to the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for 2021-2022 through 2025-2026 to fund the extension of the City of Tampa’s West Riverwalk to the north from I-275 to Columbus Drive.

According to a press release, the project will build 12.2-miles of multimodal, car-free paths connecting three neighborhoods on the west side of the Hillsborough River to downtown Tampa. The path will serve as a space place for walking and cycling. It will also connect to transit stations, the water taxi, the TECO streetcar, and major roadways in the area.

The city said the project is a high priority and will spur economic growth and lead to new business opportunities, jobs, affordable housing options, and recreational opportunities.

"This is a transformative project for the city of Tampa that will lead to significant investments in West Tampa and the West River," City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "Not only will the continuation of the Riverwalk on the West side of the river provide safe multimodal transportation choices for pedestrians and commuting cyclists, but it will create a world-class destination for the surrounding new and existing neighborhoods."

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded the grant for $24 million in 2020 as part of its Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) program.

The public can comment on the amendment through Sept. 13 via email to tpo@plancom.org; mail to Hillsborough TPO, Attn: Cheryl Wilkening, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., 18th Floor, Tampa 33602; voicemail one week in advance of the meeting to 813-272-5940 (press 9); or social media by posting on the TPO Facebook page.