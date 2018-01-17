Winter Haven mother held at gunpoint, describes tense armed robbery

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven detectives are searching for an unknown suspect who committed an armed robbery Friday at the Family Dollar Store, located at 206 Ave. T NW.

According to police, the robber approached the manager who was at the counter and demanded money while placing a black backpack on the counter and waving a black gun.

"He opened his book bag, he got the gun and he put it on me and he said 'don't move," said Wisline Charlemond who appeared calm in surveillance video standing over the armed suspect, even with a gun inches away from her.

But inside, Charlemond tells ABC Action News, she feared her life was over.

"And I say, 'please, I have two kids,'" said Charlemond.

He ordered Charlemond to give him money from the safe and also demanded she give him everything in the register.

The robber put all of the money in his backpack and then left on a purple BMX bicycle, according to surveillance video.

"And after that I run, lock the door and called my boss and called the police," said Charlemond.

Although he was wearing a mask, the area around his nose was visible. He is described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a hooded black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes with white soles and had one black glove and one white glove.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000.