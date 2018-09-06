Wesley Chapel man stabbed 18 times speaks from ICU, suspect on the run

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The victim of a violent social media trap is speaking out from his hospital bed.

Cody Reilly, 22, was stabbed 18 times Monday night after Pasco investigators say a violent suspect lured him to a Wesley Chapel neighborhood.

"I just hope the guy gets found," Reilly said Wednesday. "Your prayers keep me through all the pain."

Family members tell ABC Action News, their son is lucky to be alive.

"With the grace of God and what's taken place for Cody… he was centimeters away with each one of these from being able to talk and being with us today," said Reilly's father, Michael.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for Blake Butler's arrest for attempted homicide.



Blake Butler

They believe he created a phony Facebook profile to convince Reilly to help a woman in off Buckhead Court in Wesley Chapel.

When Reilly got out of the car, detectives say Butler attacked him from behind.

"I still am in complete shock that I almost lost the love of my life, the father of my son," said Reilly's girlfriend, Maya Kane.

Kane says the couple's 8-month-old son has inspired Reilly during his recovery.

"Loves his son to death," said Kane. "He told me as it was happening that's what got him to fight and push through is Xander."

Pasco investigators say Butler is known to frequent several spots in Tampa and may have shaved his head and face since Monday's attack.