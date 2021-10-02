Tampa police investigating two shootings just miles apart

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Police are investigating two shootings that occurred very close to one another but are unrelated.

Tampa police say they responded to the area of 15th St. and 113th Ave on Friday for a shots fired call. Officers found two victims, a 22 and 23-year-old male, who had been shot.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital where one remains in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. Police say this shooting isn't

random.

In the other shooting later the same day, officers were in the area investigating the earlier shooting. They received a shots fired call and responded to the area of Bougainvillea Ave. and 11th St.

Upon their arrival, officers located three adult male victims, a 19, 20, and 27-year-old male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The three victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

The 27-year-old victim died from his wounds. The second victim is in critical condition, and the third is in stable condition. Police say this shooting is not random.

The two shootings are not being investigated as related. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1.800.873.TIP