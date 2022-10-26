The Spring School provides kids a safe place to learn after leaving a domestic violence situation

TAMPA, Fla. — There is a Hillsborough County public school that many will never know exist. You can’t google it, and you won’t find it on a map. That’s because it shields the smallest victims of domestic violence, so they can continue their education in a safe space.

“The kids are in a school where everyone is experiencing similar circumstances and there is power knowing you're not alone in this,” explained Mindy Murphy, the CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay.

The Spring of Tampa Bay is a safe haven for many parents, usually mothers and their kids when leaving a domestic violence situation at home. The shelter has a school at an undisclosed location for students in grades K-5. The one thing you immediately notice is it feels like a regular classroom. The difference is who they are teaching and protecting at the same time.

“I always thought I'd be a teacher so I started school to be a teacher and I started to see these other needs in the community,” said Kristen.

Kristen leads The Spring School. It was the first Domestic Violence center in the U.S. to have an accredited school on site. It bridges any education gaps that can result when a family flees their home life and when education can be disrupted.

“Going to school may not be safe for them. They may not have the understanding of what domestic violence is and how a perpetrator could use the children to affect harm on the family,” explained Kristen.

Mindy Murphy added, “To flee, to have to move into a shelter then to have to move somewhere else. The school experience remains a through line because it is all Hillsborough County Public Schools and there's people coordinating behind the scenes to make these transitions as smooth as possible.”

A parent will have breakfast with the child in the morning at the shelter, then walk them down the hallway and drop them off at school. The Spring wants to build that bond many of us remember from our school days when we were dropped off, bringing normalcy into their young lives.

“ To make sure the kids know they're not alone. They're with other kids who have gone through similar things so there's power in not feeling alone and this school makes children feel proud of who they are. Makes them feel valued. Teaches them they are heroes in their own lives,” said Mindy.

Outside of the regular curriculum, The Spring School also teaches kids about healthy relationships with respect and boundaries. They also have infant and preschool services.