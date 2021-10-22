Local woman connects with the community by volunteering at The Spring of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — All month-long ABC Action has been taking action against domestic violence by highlighting people in our community who are making a difference in the lives of those in domestic violence situations.

Rebekah Jarvis started volunteering at The Spring over the summer and hit the ground running.

She helped paint a classroom for a youth center as well as the exterior of the shelter and she helped with a fundraiser for The Spring.

Rebekah told ABC Action News volunteering for her is all about helping those in the community.

“I think that anytime you can give back to the community you have a deep feeling of satisfaction and connection to those you serve and those you serve with,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis added that at different times we all need help and it is nice to give help when we can.

You can learn more about resources offered by The Spring by clicking here.