Sheriff: Puppies valued at $35,000 stolen from Petland in Manatee County

Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 12, 2021
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla- — The Manatee sheriff says 6 puppies were stolen with a collective value of $35,000.

Officials say the puppies were stolen Friday, March 12 from the Petland at 3530 53rd Avenue West.

A passerby called police after noticing the front door was shattered.

The owner told deputies six puppies were missing and the total value of the puppies was around $35,000.

Police say surveillance video shows the front door being smashed with a brick and what appears to be two females, completely covered, entering the store carrying a bag.

One suspect put the puppies into the bag and exited the store.

Anyone with information is asked the contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

