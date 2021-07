BRADENTON, Fla — Manatee deputies say one person is dead after an altercation between a current and former employee at a Take 5.

Deputies responded to 4145 53 Ave E., Bradenton for a fight between a former employee and a current employee. Deputies say that one of the involved parties received a fatal stab wound to the chest.

Witnesses on scene told deputies they saw the former employee with a gun and an altercation occurred shortly after.