Pinellas woman arrested and charged with sexual battery of 14-year-old boy

Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 15:53:49-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Detectives arrested and charged a Clearwater woman with the sexual battery of a 14-year-old boy.

According to detectives, 36-year-old Carina Johnson met the 14-year-old victim at a local convenience store on August 10, 2021.

Detectives say Johnson drove the boy to her home in unincorporated Clearwater, where they smoked marijuana. Johnson allegedly sexually battered the victim while he was impaired and unable to resist.

On August 25, 2021, detectives got a confession out of Johnson, who admitted to raping the victim. Johnson was charged with one count of sexual battery and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

If you have any information regarding this case or may have been a victim, contact Crimes Against Children Detective Paden at 727-582-5714 or npaden@pcsonet.com.

