Body found outside Orlando airport was victim of violent home invasion

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 56°
Police searching for killer who dumped a victim's body after a violent home invasion.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man found dead on a road outside Orlando International Airport was first a victim of a violent home invasion, according to police.
WFTV in Orlando reports Victor Delgado Rivera was kidnapped from a Kissimmee home overnight Wednesday.
Police discovered his body not long after face down with his hands tied behind his back.
Orlando police are investigating this as a homicide.
Police are searching for a light brown, Ford Aerostar minivan in connection with the case, according to WFTV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police at 407-246-2900.