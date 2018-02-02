Body found outside Orlando airport was victim of violent home invasion

Ryan Smith
11:25 PM, Feb 1, 2018
2 hours ago

Police searching for killer who dumped a victim's body after a violent home invasion.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man found dead on a road outside Orlando International Airport was first a victim of a violent home invasion, according to police. 

WFTV in Orlando reports Victor Delgado Rivera was kidnapped from a Kissimmee home overnight Wednesday. 

Police discovered his body not long after face down with his hands tied behind his back. 

Orlando police are investigating this as a homicide. 

Police are searching for a light brown, Ford Aerostar minivan in connection with the case, according to WFTV. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police at 407-246-2900. 

