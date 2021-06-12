Bank robber gets away after hitting Sarasota bank, deputies ask for help to find him

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla- — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man they say robbed a bank in Sarasota.

Deputies say the robbery went down around 9 a.m., at the Wells Fargo bank, 3625 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. One suspect reportedly entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a white male, with salt and pepper hair, mid 50’s, approximately 5’9 tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs, wearing an open plaid button-down shirt with a black undershirt, khaki pants, and black sneakers.

Manatee SO

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

