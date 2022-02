HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Authorities have activated an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy out of Hillsborough County.

Police said Terry Reed 4, was last seen in the area of 4100 North McDill Avenue in Tampa. He was last seen wearing a blue pullover with blue sweatpants and grey shoes. He may have been abducted by Kami George and Matthew Leighton.

According to police, they are traveling in a red Toyota Camry with tag number LBEZ01

If spotted call the police immediately.