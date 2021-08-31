14-year-old shot in Bradenton drive-by

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Manatee police say a 14-year-old was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting.

Officers responded to a drive-by shooting at a house in the 600 block of 21st Road East Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the 14-year-old was shot during that drive-by and taken to a hospital.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening. Police are still investigating.

If anyone has any information on this case, you can contact Detective Juan Vaquera-Torres at (941) 932-9308. You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.