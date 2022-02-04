Play bingo and win prizes by helping to support Black-owned businesses in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Popular Tampa Bay bloggers Kiva Williams (Fun Foodie Mama) and Karimah Henry (Crafting a Fun Life) are joining forces this month to host a free bingo game that supports Black-owned businesses in Tampa Bay.

As a way to celebrate Black History Month, the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge allows people to traverse the area, visiting such businesses as the Yokie Empire (a spa, photography studio and event space) and Yuppi (delicious food).

If you fill out your bingo card (and put #tampabaybec on social), you can win prizes, gets RTs from the blogger and more. You're also, of course, helping people who could use a boost.

To get a Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge bingo card and start the game, click here or here.