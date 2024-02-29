Florida man who helped pave the way for other Black baseball players

TAMPA, Fla. — Throughout February, we’ve been highlighting historical African American figures who’ve had an impact in their fields, whether that be art, education, politics or sports. All of them have a Florida connection.

We're highlighting a man from Tampa who made it to the Negro Leagues. His name is Billy Felder, or Uncle Billy to his family.

His family still lives in Tampa, so I paid them a visit to hear his story in their own words.

"Uncle Billy was born in Tampa in December 1926. Uncle Billy played on the Newark Eagles Negro League baseball team, and in 1946, they won the World Championship," said Freddie Douglas Felder Jr, Billy Felder’s nephew. "He also played for local teams. He played in Texas. He went to Cuba. My dad would tell us about how they would take trips to Havana."

Felder Family

"The ballplayers all had to stay at my grandparent’s home because they were not allowed to stay in the hotels in Tampa," explained Candi Felder, Billy Felder’s niece.

"As a kid, we didn't understand what that was,” said Freddie. “As we got older, all of these facts and histories became a part of it."

"So when they would come to play, their place to stay was with Porter Henry and Mini Felder in the house that was on 26th Avenue and Belmont Heights,” said Candi. “It was in this house that my grandmother would feed them and nurture them and provide them safe haven as they would then leave and go practice and play ball."

"Some of the time on the weekends, all of the Negro ballplayers come to grandma mini's house,” said Freddie. “So, we saw Jackie Robinson, Don Newcombe, Monte Irvin. All those guys, they would be at grandma's house, but as a kid, you know, they were just people to me, hanging out with Uncle Billy.”

"Then he decided to coach little league baseball in Belmont Heights, and that field is still there right now,” said Candi.

"He had a gas station, and in Belmont Heights, that gas station was the focal of everything, and it was because of him. People would just come by the gas station to get gas and just to see Uncle Billy," said Freddie.

Billy Felder was a trailblazer. It was Black baseball players like him who paved the way for future players of color to excel in the Major Leagues.

He passed away in Tampa in 2009. The Buccaneers even paid him homage by celebrating his life on the jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium.

Felder Family

That's why he's not just Black history, he’s Florida history.