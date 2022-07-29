PSTA, Pinellas Schools work together to get kids and teachers to school

A new partnership with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and Pinellas County Schools is helping kids and teachers get to school.

PSTA and the school district have been working on a pilot program where they time PSTA bus routes, schedules and school bell times to serve high school students at Dunedin, Largo and Gibbs high schools.

This year all students and teachers can ride the bus or trolley for free by showing their school ID.

Brad Miller, CEO of PSTA, said, "Of the 18 high schools in Pinellas County, 11 of them have direct bus service, there's already a bus stop right in front of them. And in many other cities across the country. This is commonplace where students are taking public transit buses to and from school rather than yellow school buses. So we worked out an arrangement and now yeah, just showing your ID, you can hop on any bus and get to where you need to go."

Miller said it's not just to get to and from school either, it can be to aftercare, jobs or even the beach.