Oasis Opportunities makes sure Hillsborough County kids have clothes, toiletries

There's a nonprofit in Hillsborough County that serves our children to make sure they have clothes and toiletries this school year, and you can help.

Oasis Opportunities works with social workers in every single school district in the county.

For families in need, students will get two outfits in the summer and two outfits in the winter, along with a jacket and toiletries.

Typically Oasis serves about 4,000 students a year, but with inflation and the cost of housing, the need is growing.

"We actually serve pre-k kiddos all the way through 12th grade. So we've given out sizes in toddlers all the way through five xl. We serve kids in all shapes and sizes. So we encourage the community to donate anything that they have that's in really great present quality shape, and we'll make sure it gets to someone in Hillsborough County that can use it," Dawn Schulman, the executive director at Oasis Opportunities, said.

Oasis Opportunities makes it really easy to donate, click here or scan the QR code below.

WFTS

They're also looking for volunteers to help sort donations.

