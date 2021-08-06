Migrant worker parents thankful for backpack give away ahead of first day of school

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Going back to school without the necessary supplies can be challenging for any kid, and that's why two organizations gave out school supplies to children of migrant workers in Plant City on Friday.

ABC Action News reporter Anthony Hill spoke with parents who said they're grateful because buying school supplies is one less thing they have to worry about.

"I'm kind of nervous and excited, " Noelia said when asked how she feels about starting the sixth grade. And though she has anxiety about returning to school, like any kid her age, she doesn't have to worry about not having school supplies.

Colectivo Arbol and the Hispanic Federation teamed up to send more than one hundred kids of migrant workers back to school prepared.

WFTS

Hill asked one parent who will be sending her five children back to school why receiving school supplies is so important to them, and she told him that this serves as economic aid for many parents here.

Most of these kids' parents are migrant workers, and, as you could imagine, they don't make much money and a lot of the money they do make is used to support their lives here in the United States.

It's also a relief for many children who don't have to worry about returning to school without a bag to hold their books.