Mask mandate with opt-out provision for Manatee Co. students, employees approved by board

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County School Board has approved a mask mandate with an opt-out provision for students and teachers on school campuses through August 25.

The motion passed 3-2 at an emergency meeting Monday morning. This follows a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

In just the past week, 23 Manatee County government employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, county officials say several libraries will be shut down for the next 10 days for deep cleaning.

Right now, Manatee County leaders are tracking outbreaks within the county administration building and utility departments. Since May, county officials say 85 employees have tested positive and three of those people died.

The county administrator also says that in recent weeks the number of fully vaccinated employees contracting COVID-19 has increased significantly.

"It doesn't appear to be the same level of hospitalizations we were seeing earlier on," said Dr. Scott Hopes, the Manatee County administrator. "But these individuals are home sick for a week or two before they begin to recover."