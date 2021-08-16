Manatee County School Board holds emergency meeting to consider face masks for staff, students

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County School leaders are holding an emergency meeting on Monday morning to consider mandating masks on campus, with an opt-out provision for students. This follows a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.



View the meeting agenda below

In just the past week, 23 Manatee County government employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, county officials say several libraries will be shut down for the next 10 days for deep cleaning.

If the Manatee County School Board does decide to require face masks, the mandate would be in effect until at least August 25.

Per the Florida Department of Education, the district would need to allow parents to opt their children out. However, face masks would be required for all employees and adults on campus.

Right now, Manatee County leaders are tracking outbreaks within the county administration building and utility departments. Since May, county officials say 85 employees have tested positive and three of those people died.

The county administrator also says that in recent weeks the number of fully vaccinated employees contracting COVID-19 has increased significantly.

"It doesn't appear to be the same level of hospitalizations we were seeing earlier on," said Dr. Scott Hopes, the Manatee County administrator. "But these individuals are home sick for a week or two before they begin to recover."

Monday's emergency school board meeting starts today at 9 a.m. District leaders are accepting public comment.