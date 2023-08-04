Hillsborough County native starts first year as a teacher at Idea Public Schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Kids and families are getting ready to head back to school, but so are our educators.

We headed to Idea Public Schools to see how one first-year teacher is preparing for the first day of class.

Jayden Miller is a recent graduate from FAMU and is now teaching seventh-grade civics at the Victory Campus.

"I actually come from a long line of educators. My grandma was an educator, my uncle was an educator, and I have some family members who teach at a university level," Miller said. "So just always being surrounded by people in knowledge transfer, having a love for youth myself, it just kind of felt natural."

Miller described it as "very surreal."

"It's been an out-of-body experience. I went from like playing with teddy bears in the extra room in my house to now like setting up the classroom, and it's mine," she said.

Miller was putting the final touches on her classroom when we visited and said she cannot wait to connect and build a relationship with these students.

"I'm very excited for them. I know that growing up in a post-pandemic climate can be challenging. So I'm nervous a little bit, but I would never let that show," she said. "But I'm excited to just get to know these kids and relate to them because students do not learn from people that they do not trust."