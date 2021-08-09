Former educator helping connect teachers to grant money

For teachers like Gabrielle Scipione the start of the school year is always a busy time.

“There’s centers and we go through rotations during the day, so a lot of supplies go with that,” Scipione said.

It can add up.

“There’s a small amount that we do get, but it doesn’t even scratch the surface of what we begin to do in our rooms,” she said. “So, I’ve already gone out of pocket. Close to $400.”

That’s where Libby Hikind comes in, she’s the founder and CEO of grantwatch.com.

“You don’t want to spend time just researching foundations. You want grants that are there,” Hikind said.

The retired teacher has applied and won more than $1 million in grants. Now using the site she’s helping other educators do the same.

“You have to try,” she said. “You have it in you. My first advice is If you are teaching a classroom and if you are writing lesson plans you can write grants.”

Hikind says right now there are more than 200 grants on her site specific for teachers and hundreds for people in the education field.

“To get the kids to where they need to be,” Scipione said. “That’s the most important part. Doing it for the kids."