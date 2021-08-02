Florida Virtual School prepares for 9,000 students this Fall

Florida Virtual School is preparing to enroll more than 9,000 students this fall, outpacing its pre-pandemic numbers.

FLVS offers two options for students.

Right now, they are enrolling for Full-Time K-8. High School grades are currently full. The registration for K-8 Full time is until August 13.

FLVS Flex is a part-time option that allows students to take online courses in addition to their zoned school or homeschool courses.

STUDENT ENROLLMENT LAST YEAR (2020-2021)



Florida Virtual School (FLVS) experienced a much higher than usual student application volume at the start of the 2020-21 school year. From July 1 - Sept. 30, 2020:

FLVS Flex saw a 57 percent increase (+231,128) in course requests (approx. 100,000 students)

FLVS Full Time experienced a 98 percent increase (+5,644) in the number of students.

Robin Winder, Senior Director of Instruction at FLVS tells ABC Action News, "And then I think just, you know, a knowledge that we understand how important flexibility is for students. And we want to make sure that we're offering that continuously, no matter the circumstances, they've got to be able to do other things. Maybe they're online, maybe they're doing something outside of the home. But just to know that they have that flexibility to sort of build their schedule, and either program and make sure that they're we're meeting their needs, and they're getting what they need."

Some things FLVS learned from last year, encouraging group activities even virtually.

Winder says, "And this idea, again, that the students just aren't alone. And we really stepped up our clubs and wanted to make sure that there were outlets in a normal year, we would have in the full-time program actually meetups with our students, our teachers would meet our students at parks and beaches and all sorts of things we love to you know, write letters at the mall and things like that. Unfortunately, we're not able to do that in person this past year. But we really did have lots of participation in our clubs. And boy, kids just loved the cooking club and all sorts of things like that. We had a blast. "

