Back-to-school supplies needed for children in foster care

LUTZ, Fla. — The owners of a local BBQ restaurant are working with a nonprofit to give school supplies to children in foster care.

Allison Fonseca, co-owner of Station House BBQ, has paper backpacks around her restaurant. Each paper backpack represents a child who needs school supplies.

Fonseca is working with the nonprofit Family Forever of Tampa Bay. The back-to-school supply drive will help children in foster care.

"Like when you adopt a foster child for Christmas, we’re going to adopt a foster child for back-to-school," said Fonseca.

People may stop by the restaurant to pick up a paper backpack that has a child's name on it and their grade level.

People may also drop off donations like backpacks, pencils, colored pencils, markers or crayons.

"I think it makes them feel super loved. That’s what we want to do here at Station House BBQ. We want to spread God's love as far and wide as we can. We want to be his hands and feet on earth," said Fonseca.

Brendale Perkins and her husband opened their home to children in the foster care system. They have three biological children and later adopted nearly a dozen other kids. Perkins said every child needs a support system.

"I wanted to be able to give what we have to other parents and to the kids who aren't fortunate enough to have a supportive system," said Perkins.

Perkins encourages people to get involved.

"It's an awesome opportunity to be able to feel the support of the community," said Perkins.

People may drop off donations at Station House BBQ in Lutz (16319 N. Florida Avenue).

They may also make a monetary donation by visiting: https://gofund.me/2cda042b.

If people would like to shop for a specific child, they may visit the store or send a Facebook message to Station House BBQ.

Donations are needed by Friday, August 6.