USF set to launch study on the impacts of digital media use

TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers at The University of South Florida plan to study 9,000 people for 25 years and collect data every six months.

They will track people’s habits, mental health, and behavior over time. USF researchers will collaborate with the Harris Poll on this study.

ABC Action News spoke with Stephen Song, an assistant professor at USF who is working on the study.

He said what makes their research stand out is that they are starting with kids as young as 11 years old. So, they are tapping into a population with less media exposure, and many of them don’t have cell phones right now.

“Beginning from people who have never used a phone we will be able to actually see how things change over time and how that negative impact on people can be mitigated or taken care of. What are the important things that contribute to those negative effects of media,” said Song.

Song also told ABC Action News that USF's research is different because they are studying the group for longer and examining more aspects of media.

Right now, they are conducting a pilot study focusing on 1,500 people from Florida to ensure the survey and data collection are working. The long-term survey will start next year.